New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Around 300 educationists, including vice chancellors of universities, will come together in Kerala to discuss ways to revive "Indianness" in the country's education system at a four-day meeting to be organised by RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas later this month.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will attend the meeting at Kalady, the birthplace of the Adi Shankaracharya, from July 25, said Nyas national secretary Atul Kothari on Friday.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 Into Their Bank Accounts on This Date, Know Steps To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List.

Kerala governor, education ministers of various states, including Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry, have been invited for the meeting, he said.

"We have been working to bring a change in education. But it is not possible by the efforts of just one organisation. This four-day Gyan Sabha, from July 25 to July 28, is an effort to bring together all those who are working for change," he told a press conference here.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 6 Bodies of Naxals Recovered in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in Narayanpur.

Kothari said around 300 educationists, including vice chancellors of various universities, and representatives from different organisations that run schools and higher education institutions will attend the meeting.

Sharing the agenda of the meeting, he said the delegates will discuss various topics, including the "revival of Indian education (system), identification of elements of Indianness in education and their inclusion in institutional work".

"Education for a developed India" is another topic to be discussed at the meeting, he said, adding Bhagwat will address the delegates on 'Indianness in education' on July 27.

Kothari said a special session will also be organised to discuss how to improve the quality of education in Kerala. Around 200 educationists from the state are expected to attend the event.

Representatives from organisations like Art of Living, Gayatri Parivaar, Patyanjali, and Vivekanand Yoga Anusandhan Kendra are also expected to attend the meeting, he said.

The four-day meeting will also review the work done by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and discuss its future strategy to achieve its goals.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)