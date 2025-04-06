Kollam (Kerala), Apr 6 (PTI) The rendition of the RSS "gana geetham" (prayer song) during a musical concert at a temple managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in Kottukkal has sparked a row, with the opposition Congress demanding stringent action.

The song was reportedly performed by members of a professional music troupe during a 'gana mela' (musical concert) held at the temple in the early hours of Sunday.

There were also allegations that RSS flags had been erected on the temple premises in connection with the festival, according to police.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said the singing of the 'RSS ganageetham' during a temple festival "was a matter of grave concern" and urged the TDB to take immediate and strict action against those responsible.

The violation occurred at a temple managed by the TDB, despite a High Court ruling that temples should not be used as venues for political events, he said in a statement.

"The Devaswom Board and the government must be prepared to act promptly and firmly against those involved," Satheesan added.

Noting that temples belong to the devotees, he said, "politicising temple premises and festivals reflects a narrow-minded approach" and called for swift corrective action.

Meanwhile, the Kadakkal police said they had received a complaint from a member of the temple's advisory committee, though a case has not yet been registered.

The incident comes close on the heels of another controversy in the same police station limits, where "revolutionary songs" praising the CPI(M) were reportedly sung during a recent temple festival.

