New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday said it will reach out to everyone in the society through a series of programmes, including more than one lakh 'Hindu sammelans', planned during its centenary year to foster social integration in the country.

The RSS will complete 100 years of its foundation this Vijayadashmi, which falls on October 2.

Addressing a press conference on the outcome of a three-day meeting of the RSS pracharaks, which concluded on Sunday, the outfit's national publicity and media department head Sunil Ambekar said the discussions were held on the programmes planned to be organised during the centenary year.

It has decided to launch a nationwide 'Grih Sampark' drive to reach out to people in every basti, village and city, he said.

"We had carried out a similar drive to reach out to every ghar (family) in the country on completion of 75 years of the RSS' foundation. Crores of people had been contacted during this pan-India drive," he said.

Over the past 25 years, the RSS has further expanded its "work" (footprints), he said, adding that the Grih Sampark drive, to be conducted during the centenary year, aims to reach out to a "maximum" number of people.

Ambekar said that while 'Hindu sammelans' will be held by the members of the society at more than one lakh locations, Samajik Sadbhav Baithaks (Social harmony meetings) will be held in about 11,360 blocks and towns.

Across all the districts, 'Pramukh Nagrik Gosthis' (symposiums) will also be organised during the centenary year, he said.

Ambekar also said the RSS' main goal for the centenary year is to foster holistic social integration through "inclusive outreach" across all geographies and communities.

All the programmes and campaigns planned for the centenary year will be "sarvasamaveshi and sarvasparshi" (all-inclusive and all-encompassing), he said.

The 'Hindu Sammelans' will see discussions revolve around the Hindu society, its festivals, and the significance of harmony and unity in the society. These will also deliberate on the ways to carry forward the RSS' call for ‘Panch Parivartan' (a five-fold transformation in the society).

"The nation is progressing economically across all sectors, especially in the realm of technology... This progress is happening both at the government level and among individuals. But it is not enough to progress solely in terms of economy or technology," he said.

"It is equally important to uphold the unique characteristics of our society and nation, such as individual welfare, living together harmoniously, and being mindful of the environment. These core values of 'Panch Parivartan' must accompany our progress and are significant aspects of our vision," the RSS functionary said.

This message will be taken to the society through all the programmes planned for the centenary year, he said, adding, "If the society thinks about it and participates in it, then our progress will not be one-sided, but inclusive, and it will move forward taking everyone together."

Ambekar said that RSS organised a total of 100 training camps across the country from April to June this year.

“A total of 17,609 karyakartas received training in 75 Vargs (training camps) organised for swayamsevaks below the age of 40. Similarly, 4,270 Shiksharthis participated in 25 Vargs organised for the age group of 40 to 60 years. Karyakartas from 8,812 places in the country participated in Sangh Shiksha Vargs," he said.

Replying to a question on the issue of illegal conversion, he said that religious conversion by greed, force, taking advantage of someone's situation, and by conspiracy is wrong.

"All languages of Bharat are national languages, and the Sangh believes that primary education should be in one's mother tongue," he said when asked for comment on a row over alleged Hindi imposition in Maharashtra.

