Lucknow, Sep 13 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday that volunteers of the organisation should work towards making employment available to labourers and also raise awareness among the people about protecting the environment.

On the first day of his two-day visit to Lucknow, Bhagwat with the volunteers of the RSS' Awadh unit and was informed about various work done by them so far during the COVID-19 pandemic, the unit's co-incharge of publicity Diwakar Awasthi said.

"A large 'sajjan shakti' (power of good people) has emerged in the society. The volunteers of the Sangh should contact such 'sajjan shakti', and work to make employment available to labourers.

"Work should be done, to induce a feeling of self-reliance among the labourers in urban areas and farmers in rural areas," the RSS chief said.

He also said that in the days to come the organisation will spread awareness among the society on conservation of trees, wastage of water and less usage of plastic items.

