Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) To woo farmers who are up in arms against the central government over the new farm laws, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said a separate agriculture budget will be presented in the state Assembly from next year.

He made several announcements for the agriculture sector while presenting budget for FY 2021-22.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Gehlot said, "Gandhiji had stated that if India wants to peacefully progress, people with money should understand that the soul of the country lies inside the farmers."

He further said that his government has always worked in the interest of the farmers and has brought many welfare schemes including loan waiver.

Gehlot said the government in the last Assembly Session had passed three bills against the controversial farm laws of the Centre and sent them to the governor. He hoped that the governor would send the bills to the President.

"Continuing the same sentiments, for the prosperous future of annadata (farmers) and protecting their rights, a separate budget will be brought from next financial year,” he said.

Gehlot said the state government waived farm loans of 20.89 lakh farmers worth Rs 14,000 crore.

"We had sent a proposal to the government for waiving loans of farmers from all nationalised banks but till date no progress is there. We are in touch with the state level bankers committee and making efforts for one time settlement schemes of the banks," he said.

The chief minister also announced setting up of a new Electricity Distribution Company for agriculture.

"For adequate availability of power, transparency in electricity purchase and good financial management, I announce setting of a new power distribution company for farmers," he said.

He also announced mini food parks in each district, three new agriculture colleges in Dungarpur, Hindauli and Hanumangarh, micro nutrients kit to 3 lakh farmers, high quality seeds to 5 lakh farmers, mega food park at Mathania in Jodhpur in the agriculture sector.

