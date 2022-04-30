New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) India has added Kuwait to the list of countries from where travellers will no longer need to furnish RT-PCR test reports on arrival if they have primary vaccination completion certificates, officials said on Friday.

Passengers arriving in India from Kuwait will only have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal along with their COVID-19 vaccination certificate, they said.

Updated by the health ministry on April 29, the list of 108 such countries from where travellers will no longer need to furnish RT-PCR test reports on arrival includes Hong Kong, Canada, Iraq, Switzerland, the UK, Ukraine, the USA, Singapore, Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Maldives, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

