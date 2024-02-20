Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) Members of the constituents of the Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday created a ruckus in the Bihar assembly over the alleged use of unparliamentary words by a BJP MLA against an RJD legislator during a debate.

The chaos began after RJD member Ramvrikish Sada was participating in the debate of the budgetary proposal of the state Water Resources department for the year 2024-25.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Russian National Booked for Sex Assault on Minor in Arambol.

As the RJD MLA started his speech, BJP member Kumar Shailenda passed some remarks against Sada.

Terming the comment as highly objectionable, all opposition members entered the well of the House and demanded an apology from the treasury bench member.

Also Read | Farmers’ Delhi Chalo Protest: Haryana Government Extends Mobile Internet Ban in Seven Districts Amid Farmers’ Protest Till February 21.

Despite repeated assurance by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari that the unparliamentary words have been expunged, Mahagathbandhan members kept on demanding unconditional apology from the treasury bench MLA.

RJD legislator Kumar Sarvjeet said, "The foul language used by the BJP members against a Dalit MLA shows their mindset. The saffron party is anti-Dalit."

The opposition members staged a walkout of the legislative assembly.

The budgetary proposal of the department was passed by voice vote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)