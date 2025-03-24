Amritsar, Mar 24 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said rules regarding the qualification, appointment, jurisdiction and retirement of the Akal Takht jathedar will be framed soon.

A committee will be set up for this purpose and the principle of 'one person, one position' will be followed for appointments, he said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Price Surges Amid Global Uncertainty, May Touch USD 3,100 Mark per Ounce Soon.

The move comes amid criticism from various 'panthic' bodies over the removal of Giani Raghbir Singh as Akal Takht jathedar and two other jathedars by the SGPC.

Dhami said that rules regarding the qualification, appointment, jurisdiction and retirement of the jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, will be framed soon and a high-level committee will be set up for this purpose.

Also Read | Ajay Seth, 1987 Batch IAS Officer of Karnataka, Appointed Finance Secretary.

A resolution to this effect will be presented and approved in the upcoming budget session of the SGPC. It will also be ensured that the principle of 'one person, one position' is implemented for the respected position of jathedar, he said.

Under this framework, a new appointment for the vacant position of the Akal Takht jathedar will be made soon, he said.

The Sikh 'Rehat Maryada' (code of conduct), traditions and history are the guiding principles. These will not be overlooked and steps will be taken in an organised manner so that the community can face emerging challenges with unity, the SGPC chief said.

"Adversarial forces are already making every effort to weaken Sikh institutions and Sikh power. If the community does not project unity, anti-Sikh forces will continue to succeed in their motives," he said.

Dhami clarified that the retirement of jathedars serving at takhts will be conducted in a respectful and honourable manner. Efforts will also be made to honour the jathedars who have been relieved of their duties in recent times, he said.

He said that given the current situation, serving as the SGPC president is no less than a major challenge, for which he is fully alert and aware.

The SGPC recently removed Giani Raghbir Singh as Akal Takht jathedar, saying that in the face of growing challenges, his leadership was deemed "inadequate in guiding the panth (Sikh community)" and his "inconsistent approach weakened the panthic unity".

Giani Sultan Singh was also removed by the SGPC as the jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, one of the five Sikh temporal seats, in Anandpur Sahib of Rupnagar district.

Before these two, Giani Harpreet Singh was removed as Takht Sri Damdama Sahib jathedar in February.

Amid the row, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj recently assumed charge as the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib jathedar and acting jathedar of the Akal Takht in Amritsar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)