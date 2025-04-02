New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill and accused the ruling party of benefitting the industrialists rather than the poor.

Speaking to the media, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said, "The ruling party is trying to divert attention from our core issues by bringing this bill...The common people are not going to gain anything from this bill...The poor will not get anything from this. The ruling party is bringing this bill to benefit the industrialists."

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Garage in Dwarka, 11 Cars Gutted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale supported the bill and said that this bill is for the benefit of muslims.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "Politics is being done on this bill. This bill is for the benefit of Muslims. The entire property of the Waqf Board was in the hands of a few people, which did not benefit the common Muslims... The government is passing this bill so that poor Muslims can benefit from it... We are not against any community...

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill: Muslim Women in Bhopal Extends Support for Bill, Burst Firecrackers (Watch Video).

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi said, "...Any society or nation should move with time and therefore, today the Waqf Bill that the Central Government is presenting, I think everyone will support it and get it passed.

And when asked about the opposition's protest against the bill, he said, "The opposition opposes every bill... The evil practice of triple talaq, which does not even exist in Muslim countries, was also opposed... Today, there are many religious gurus in the Muslim community who have been demanding this for a long time, and today they are also supporting it."

The bill seeks to amend Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)