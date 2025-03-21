New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways, has successfully commissioned the 10.47 km-long Sigsigi-Karkatta-Untari Road railway line section in Jharkhand. This section is part of the critical Sonnagar-Patratu Third Line Project, a key railway corridor for coal transportation under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) division of the East Central Railway Zone.

The newly commissioned section was opened for train operations following a CRS inspection on March 13. The Sonnagar-Patratu section is one of Indian Railways' busiest freight corridors, playing a crucial role in coal transportation. The 291 km-long third-line project passes through Bihar's Aurangabad district and the Jharkhand districts of Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Latehar, Palamu, and Garhwa.

It is critical for expediting coal transport to nearby super-thermal power plants. The entire 291 Km long project is being executed in phases by RVNL. Out of this 170.11 Km route has already been commissioned till today including this Sigsigi-Untari Road Section.

With this section commissioning in the current FY- 2024-25, RVNL has commissioned a cumulative project length of around 307 kilometres of railway lines from April 1, 2024, till today (including new lines, doubling and metro projects).

The commissioning work of this section involved many components, i.e. Electrification, a Modernized Signalling System - a Distributed Electronic Interlocking (EI) system at these three railway stations namely Sigsigi (SQS) in Garhwa district, Karkatta (KRTA) and Untari Road (URD) in Palamu district.

Railway Track Modifications include laying of track, Installation and removal of turnouts (track switches) and switch expansion joints to improve track flexibility and train movement.

The platforms increased from 3 nos. (Rail Level) to 4 nos. (High Level) at Untari Road, from 4 nos. (Rail Level) to 5 nos. (High Level) at Karkatta stations and from 3 nos. (Rail Level) to 4 nos. (High Level) at Sigsigi station. Platform levels at all three stations were raised from Rail level to High level to allow longer passenger trains of 24 coaches to halt safely.

The Modern building structures were constructed at all three stations i.e. SQS, KRTA and URD also the construction of 2 major Bridges and 21 minor Bridges and Limited heightways (LHS).

The new third line will function as the Up Line, while the existing middle line will serve as a reversible line, allowing trains to move in both directions as per operational requirements. This will reduce delays, and decongestion of the section and improve wagon turnaround.

Commenting on this achievement, Pradeep Gaur, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), RVNL said that this milestone reinforces RVNL's commitment to strengthening and modernizing railway infrastructure. The commissioning of the new section along with the already commissioned sections in this crucial corridor, will significantly enhance operational efficiency and accelerate coal transportation. By integrating advanced signalling systems and optimizing railway operations, we aim to enhance the reliability and speed of freight movement. RVNL remains dedicated to contributing to India's infrastructure growth and playing a pivotal role in national development.

Project Impact would lead to faster Coal Transportation, as the upgraded third line and modern signalling system will ensure quicker and smoother movement of coal-laden trains. The ability to run trains in both directions will enhance capacity and reduce congestion. By ensuring a steady and efficient coal supply to power plants, this project strengthens India's energy security and supports economic growth. (ANI)

