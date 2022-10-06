Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah wound up his 3-day Jammu and Kashmir visit with a clear message that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands for "Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Kalyan" irrespective of caste, colour, creed or religion.

Shah visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu, Chattipadshai Gurdwara in Srinagar, halted his speech and removed his bulletproof jacket as soon as he heard the Azan (call for namaz) in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. His gestures were a signal that the government led by PM Modi respects all religions and believes in India's pluralistic and composite culture.

The Union Home Minister assured Gujjars, Bakarwals and Paharis in Rajouri that the era of discrimination has ended and they would get their due share in jobs and other sectors soon.He met Sikhs in Srinagar and members of Rajput Sabha in Jammu to send a message that the government led by PM Modi treats every citizen of the country equally. His gesture to halt the speech after hearing the Azan drove home a point that the BJP-led government respects all religions and the misconceptions that have been created are nothing but a myth.

He visited the grave of a martyred policeman, Mudasir Sheikh, and paid floral tributes to him. He met his family members and assured them that they would be provided all the possible support and assistance and that the entire nation stood with them. Mudasir had laid down his life while fighting three Pakistani terrorists in a counter-insurgency operation in Baramulla in May this year.

Shah wound up his visit by reiterating that no talks will be held with Pakistan and directed the security forces to wipe out terrorism completely from the Himalayan region. He announced that assembly elections in the Union Territory would be held as soon as the electoral rolls are finalized.

He maintained that the Centre would only talk to the people of Kashmir and no one else. Shah urged the misguided local youth to lay down arms and join the national mainstream and choose life over death.

The Home Minister launched and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 2000 crore in Kashmir and Rs 1900 crore in the Jammu region.

Shah sent a clear message that J-K is a priority for the Centre and leaders of three political parties, who ruled J-K for 70 years, can no longer dictate terms to New Delhi, nor can they hoodwink the gullible people of J-K as the times have changed.

He termed the turning of Kashmir from a "terrorist spot" into a "tourist spot" as one of the major achievements of the PM Modi-led regime and assured the people that J&K will keep on flourishing under PM Modi's leadership.

The Union Home Minister had come to Jammu and Kashmir to tell the people that the government is aware of their needs and stands by them in all their endeavours.

His assertion that laptops have replaced stones and strike culture has ended in Kashmir was a snub to all such leaders, who used to claim that Kashmir would burn once Article 370--a temporary provision in the Constitution--is scrapped.

Shah reaching out to all the communities was an indication that the Government of India believes in equality for all and that no one will be left out.Commitment towards martyrs

It was not the first time that the Union Home Minister visited the family of a martyred policeman, Mudasir Sheikh in Kashmir, whenever Shah has toured the Valley he has reached out to the families of martyrs and expressed solidarity with them. His commitment toward martyrs has strengthened the resolve of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel to fight terrorism more vigorously and has encouraged them to take the fight against terrorism to its logical end. Shah, as a leader, has led from the front and has set an example.Soon after the BJP came into power for the second consecutive term in 2019, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had handed over the "Mission Kashmir" to Shah and he has ensured that he takes the job entrusted to him to its logical conclusion.

From revocation of J&K's special status to its transition into a Union Territory and the developments which followed, Shah and his team have monitored every move personally.His efforts have turned Pakistan-sponsored terrorism hit the Himalayan region into a favourite tourist destination with people from every corner of the country arriving in J-K.

The Union Home Ministry led by Shah has given clear-cut instructions to the security forces to go after the terrorists and their supporters but has made it clear that no innocent should be harassed or even touched.

The development projects that were left incomplete by the erstwhile regimes in Jammu and Kashmir have been completed and many new projects have either been dedicated to people or are nearing completion.

As of date, the electricity has reached every village of J&K and consumers are getting power 24x7. For them, the dream of getting electricity round the clock has come true.Upliftment of weaker sections

The weaker sections of the society who remained deprived of their rights for seven long decades due to the politics played by the former rulers have been provided with multiple benefits.J-K youth, who were lured by the separatists and terrorists, have been provided with all the opportunities to excel in their lives and choose a career through which they can eke out their livings.

The Centre has empowered J&K's generation-next and the Union Home Minister has often reiterated that youth hold the key and they are ones whom the government would talk to.

Rousing reception

Since August 5, 2019, when Article 370, was abrogated Kashmir has neither witnessed shutdowns nor stone-pelting incidents or protests. A common man has been able to perform his daily chores without any disruptions.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has successfully handled "Mission Kashmir." He has put in relentless efforts to make PM Modi's dream to turn J-K into a paradise on earth a reality.

The people giving rousing reception to Amit Shah in Rajouri and Baramulla is ample proof of the fact that a common man in Jammu and Kashmir has supported all the steps that have been taken during the past three years.

Residents of J-K have welcomed the change in the 70-year-old long status quo with open hearts and minds and are leaving no opportunity to express their gratitude to the Central leadership that has changed their destinies and has made their lives peaceful. (ANI)

