New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) at Delhi Cantt on Sunday.

On his arrival, he was presented with a 'Guard of Honour' by NCC Cadets, followed by an impressive band performance by the cadets of The Scindia School, Gwalior, Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Addressing the officers and cadets, Sanjay Seth emphasised that the Republic Day is more than a national festival; it's a tribute to the Constitution and our freedom fighters.

Highlighting the role of NCC cadets, he called them the living bridge between India's glorious past and its promising future and described the RD camp as a reflection of the discipline, commitment and leadership potential of India's youth. He encouraged the cadets to go Indigenous with a Swadeshi mindset, citing the significant increase in Indian startups from about 800 to over 2 lakhs during the past decades with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like Startup India.

Sanjay Seth lauded 15 cadets who participated in the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon from Ranchi to Delhi, covering 1300 km to spread the message of national integration and the values of Veer Birsa Munda. He also appreciated 10 NCC cadets who summited Mount Everest in 2025, the statement said.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister urged cadets to remain grounded in duty, patriotism and constitutional values while facing future challenges and to carry forward this determination and hard work to build Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He expressed gratitude towards NCC officers and instructors for shaping the next generation of leaders. Calling upon all to uphold the honour and dignity of the Tiranga, he appealed for continued service with integrity towards building a stronger and more prosperous India.

As part of the visit, MoS also toured the 'Flag Area', scrupulously prepared by the cadets from all 17 Directorates on various social awareness themes, and the 'Hall of Fame', where the cadets narrated the proud history, training activities and achievements of NCC. (ANI)

