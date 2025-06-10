Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 10 (ANI): Congress MLA Sachin Pilot on Tuesday condoled the demise of eight people, who drowned in the Banas River at the Tonk district of Rajasthan.

In a social media post on X, Sachin Pilot called the incident "extremely sad and heartbreaking" and offered deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Also Read | Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Raja Raghuvanshi's Mother, Brother Demand Capital Punishment for Accused Including His Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

"The news of the death of some youths from Jaipur who had come to visit Tonk due to drowning in the Banas river is extremely sad and heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the young men who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this pain," Sachin Pilot said.

https://x.com/SachinPilot/status/1932369771292430817

Also Read | Game Addiction Turns Deadly in Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide in Aarey Colony After Her Parents Refuse To Give Mobile Phone To Play Games.

"Some youths have been rescued safely by the administration. Also, the district administration and police officials have been directed to provide all possible help to the families affected by this tragedy," he added.

According to the police, a group of 11 people from Jaipur had gone for a picnic on the riverbank when some of them entered the water to bathe and slipped into a deep stretch of the river. Efforts by others in the group to rescue them also turned tragic.

Tonk Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said that three people were rescued in the incident, while eight others lost their lives.

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition, Tika Ram Jully, also condoled the death of the eight people in the drowning incident.

"The news of the tragic death of 8 people due to drowning in the Banas river in Tonk is extremely sad and unfortunate. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this sorrow. I wish that the missing persons are found safely," Jully wrote in a social media post on X.

Earlier, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the loss of lives and said rescue operations were initiated as soon as authorities received information.

In a post on X, Sharma wrote, "The news of the deaths due to drowning in the Banas river located in Tonk district is extremely sad and painful. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the district administration officials were instructed to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately."

"I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)