Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that under previous governments, land mafias had illegally occupied several sacred sites in Prayagraj, severely undermining their sanctity.

He emphasised that during the Maha Kumbh, these sites, including Akshay Vat, Saraswati Koop, Patalpuri, Shringverpur, Dwadash Madhav, and Bhagwan Beni Madhav, were freed from mafia control, allowing devotees to visit them throughout the year.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman, 2 Daughters Found Dead Inside Room in Badarpur, Police Suspect Suicide Due to Financial Distress.

Speaking at the 'Manthan: Kumbh and Beyond' event organised by RSS-linked media 'Panchjanya' and 'Organiser' in Lucknow, CM Adityanath said that the Maha Kumbh showcased India's cultural strength and the true essence of the Sanatan Dharma while also transforming Uttar Pradesh's "negative image".

Adityanath said that Prayagraj, the land of the world's first Gurukul, had been overrun by mafias under past governments. He said that Akshay Vat was confined and nearly destroyed during the colonial rule, depriving devotees of its darshan for 500 years.

Also Read | Car Stealing Gang Busted: Delhi Police Busts Gang Which Stole Nearly 100 Luxury Cars in 10 Months.

"Sacred sites such as Mata Saraswati Koop and Patalpuri were neglected, while Shringverpur, the historic site of Lord Ram and Nishadraj's friendship, was encroached upon under 'land jihad.' Similarly, places like Dwadash Madhav and Nag Vasuki also fell victim to illegal occupations," he said.

He highlighted that during the Maha Kumbh, new corridors were built to restore these sites, symbolising gratitude toward India's ancient traditions.

Adityanath reiterated that the Maha Kumbh not only presented the Sanatan Dharma's "vast and inclusive nature" to the world but also altered Uttar Pradesh's "once-negative perception". He emphasised that the Triveni Sangam saw people from all castes, sects, and regions taking a holy dip together, embodying the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India).

"The world watched in awe and curiosity," he said, adding that the Sanatan Dharma does not discriminate and the event exemplified this principle.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Adityanath said, "Expecting positivity from those with a negative mindset is pointless."

He claimed instances of "mismanagement" during past Kumbh events under the Congress and Samajwadi Party rule ?from 1954 onwards, which saw over 1,000 deaths, to the 2007 stampede and the 2013 filth that moved Mauritius' then-Prime Minister to tears.

"The previous governments turned the Kumbh into a mess of mismanagement and filth, and now they question our Swachh (clean) Maha Kumbh," he said.

Highlighting the technological advancements, he mentioned that 54,000 lost individuals were reunited with their families through a digital lost-and-found centre. Over 1.5 lakh toilets were constructed and linked to QR codes. Devotees were provided services through an app in 11 languages, he said.

Adityanath said his government addressed the unfortunate incident during Mauni Amavasya (January 29), where at least 30 devotees lost their lives due to the massive crowd of over 10 crore people.

"The administration took immediate action by consulting akharas and saints, temporarily postponing the Amrit Snan (sacred bath) until noon to manage the situation. The bathing resumed smoothly at 2 PM, demonstrating the discipline and unity of the Sanatan Dharma," he said, and commended the saints for their cooperation and stressed that ensuring the event's success was their shared responsibility.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)