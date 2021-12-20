Hoshiarpur, Dec 20 (PTI) Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the alleged sacrilege bids at the Golden Temple and a Kapurthala gurdwara would not have taken place had the severest punishment been given in the 2015 desecration cases.

Addressing public meetings in Dasuya and at Mukerian, the Sangrur MP said no one has been punished in the 2015 desecration cases that took place in Faridkot.

Only special investigation teams were formed and the matter was put in the cold store, he said.

Referring to the Faridkot desecration cases, Mann said if the culprits had been given the harshest punishment, then the sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple and a gurdwara in Kapurthala would not have happened.

Incidents related to the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib had taken place in 2015 in Faridkot.

Two unidentified men were beaten to death at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday evening and at a gurdwara in Kapurthala district on Sunday for alleged sacrilege attempts.

Comparing developments in the country with some foreign countries, he said the country's leaders are still talking about streets, drains and sewerage.

These leaders never talk about giving good schools, hospitals and free electricity, he said.

Mann accused the SAD, the BJP and the Congress of not providing good education to poor children. He alleged that both the Congress and the SAD made false promises.

He appealed to voters to support the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mann told reporters that names of 20 more candidates will soon be announced.

