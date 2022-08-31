Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) A Punjab Police Special Investigation Team, probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident, on Wednesday summoned Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for questioning on September 6, sources said.

The SIT, investigating the police firing incident during a protest against an alleged sacrilege incident, is led by Inspector General of Police Naunihal Singh.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs Telegram To Disclose Details of Channels Violating Copyright Law.

Badal, who was the deputy chief minister and also held the home affairs portfolio when the incident took place in 2015, said the ruling AAP in Punjab is doing a "'drama" just like the Congress instead of arresting the culprits.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief said he was ready to go wherever he is called for appearance.

Also Read | Taj Mahal Name Change to Tejo Mahal: Special Session of Agra Municipal Corporation Adjourned Amid Ruckus From BSP, Congress Corporators.

“Earlier, the Congress did a drama for five years in the name of sacrilege incidents and played a political game rather than arresting the culprits. Now the AAP is doing it,” Badal told reporters here.

Earlier, Badal was summoned by the SIT investigating the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident on August 30.

However, he did not appear with the Shiromani Akali Dal saying he had not been served the summons.

On August 30, Badal appeared in a court in Zira in Ferozepur in another case.

The SIT investigating the Kotkapura police firing case is led by Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav.

The incidents related to the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book found scattered at Bargari had taken place in Faridkot in 2015. These incidents triggered protests in Faridkot. Two persons –Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh were killed in Behbal Kalan while some people were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot after police fired at protesters in October 2015.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)