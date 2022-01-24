New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Traders of the Sadar Bazar market on Monday submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to lift weekend curfew and stop odd-even arrangement for opening of shops in markets across the city.

Traders said that the number of COVID-19 cases have considerably come down in the national capital so the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is headed by the L-G, should relax restrictions for traders.

In the memorandum given to the L-G, Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Associations, Vice Chairman, Paramjit Singh Pamma, said that in last two years several restrictions including lockdowns were imposed in city markets which had adversely impacted the business.

“Due to weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops, the business in Delhi is going down. People are heading to other NCR towns due to which traders of the city are facing losses,” he said.

Traders of Sadar Bazar Market also threatened to stage protest against odd-even arrangement for markets and weekend curfew if their demand is not met in 2-3 days.

“The authorities should pay attention to our plight, allow markets to function. We are ready to follow all COVID-19 guidelines strictly but please allow us to open on all days. If no relaxation is given then we will start protest,” Pamma said.

He added that due to odd-even rule and weekend curfew, shops are opening only for 8-10 days in a month in markets.

“How will we survive if our businesses do not last. We cannot pay rent, school fees, bank EMIs due to poor business because of odd-even rule and weekend curfew. We urge you to lift these restrictions and allow full time opening of shops,” Pamma said in the memorandum.

The L-G office has on Friday rejected the Delhi government's proposal to lift the weekend curfew and end the odd-even scheme for opening of shops in view of the improving COVID-19 situation.

But L-G Baijal directed that status quo be maintained on the restrictions till the situation is better in the national capital.

The LG office, however, approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff.

