New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Andhra Pradesh and wished for the early recovery of those injured.

Seven people died when a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Wednesday.

Also Read | ICSC 10th Result 2025: CISCE Declares ICSC Class 10 Results at cisce.org and results.cisce.org, How To Check Marksheets Online.

"Saddened by the loss of lives including those of women in a wall collapse incident in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families. May the injured recover soon," Murmu said in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)