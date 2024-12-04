New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Naresh Gujral dubbed the attack on party leader and former Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal as an "attack by extremists on the moderate forces of Punjab" and called for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the matter.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the SAD leader also alleged that the attacker has 'Khalistani connections,' and that the incident was an attempt to "destabilise" Punjab.

"Today's attack is an attack by extremists on the moderate forces of Punjab. Sukhbir Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal are moderate forces in Punjab - among both Sikhs and Punjabis. As per preliminary reports, the attacker has Khalistani connections," Gujral said.

"The so-called Khalistanis want to destabilise Punjab somehow. There can be a conspiracy by Pakistan as well. It is clear that foreign forces - sitting in Canada, America have a hand in this. We would want an inquiry by NIA and the people and forces involved in this should be revealed and they be interrogated. Only then will there be peace in Punjab," he added.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring blamed "100 per cent negligence" of the State government in the attempted assassination of Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Condemning the firing at Badal, Warring demanded for "strictest" punishment for the accused and also asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led State government to suspend the Additional Commissioner of Police.

There was an attempt on the life of Badal this morning at the premises of the Golden Temple in Amritsar where he was performing penance under the religious punishments pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

According to the Punjab CMO, the attacker identified as Narain Singh Chaura was immediately nabbed by the police. The former deputy CM Badal was not hurt.

Additionally, Congress leader Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa condemned the attack and criticised police for not taking precautions beforehand.

A man opened fire at SAD leader and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday morning while he was serving his penance as 'sewadar' at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The shooter who fired at SAD leaders, including its former chief Badal was identified as Narayan Singh Chaura by the police. He was overpowered by people on the spot and caught.

ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here. Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover). Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well. Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru. Nobody was hurt by the bullet."

Singh said, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."

The police official said that Badal was not hurt. Clad in a a blue 'sewadar' uniform, Badal was sitting at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a plaque card around his neck as part of the 'tankhah' religious punishment pronounced by Akal Takht Board for religious misconduct during his tenure from 2007 to 2017.

Suddenly a man fired at him. People standing around him quickly captured the shooter.Badal was declared a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in August by Akal Takht, which announced religious punishment for him. Badal, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab from 2007 to 2017, Badal is doing 'sewadar' work - washing utensils, cleaning shoes and washrooms at the Golden Temple.

The Akal Takht issued the punishments for him citing the "mistakes" and "some decisions" taken by SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, "First of all, I would like to thank Guru Nanak. Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy. 'Sevaks' were offering 'seva' here. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction. I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'. This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into? I would like to ask the CM of Punjab, where do you want to take Punjab? The attacker was caught on the spot. I also thank the security personnel here. Had they not acted promptly. There should be a high-level judicial enquiry into the incident. We will continue with our 'seva'. (ANI)

