Agartala, December 4: In light of the ongoing unrest and volatility in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has heightened security measures along the Indo-Bangla border. The precautionary step comes as a response to the recent escalation in tension following incidents of violence and instability in Bangladesh.

The situation was further aggravated by an incident on December 2 at the office of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, which has intensified concerns in the Indian state of Tripura. Tripura, surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, has witnessed heightened sensitivity due to its geographical proximity and cultural ties with the neighboring country. Authorities have beefed up border patrolling and surveillance, with BSF personnel on high alert to prevent any spillover effects or untoward incidents. ‘Bangladesh Must Protect All Minorities’: India Says Interim Government Must Live up to Its Responsibility of Protecting Hindus and Other Minorities Amid Increasing Violence.

Riyanka Mukherjee, a BSF Constable said that she feels empowered and confident while serving in BSF. "I am Constable Riyanka Mukherjee, serving in the Border Security Force (BSF) for the past four years. While performing our duties, we feel empowered, and it gives us the confidence to convey to all women in society that we can take responsibility for ourselves.The role of the BSF at the border is to uphold the sanctity of the international border, instill a sense of security in everyone, and strive to reduce crimes," the constable said. Attack on Bangladesh Mission in Agartala: Interim Government Demands Thorough Investigation Into Attack on Diplomatic Mission Amid Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Mukuriya Ila, another constable who had been posted in Agartala for three years said "My name is Mukuriya Ila, and I am from Gujarat. I am currently posted in the BSF's 81st Battalion, at the Echo Communication post. We have been stationed here for the past three years, serving on border duty. My family keeps suggesting that I shouldn't take up such duties or work, but it has always been my dream to serve in the armed forces. Here, in the BSF, we have safety and security, and we are not facing any difficulties. All the necessary facilities are provided to us. Being a part of the BSF makes me feel proud and happy. I want to encourage all women to join the BSF because if men can perform these duties, we women can do them just as well."

Rajesh Lenge, Second-in Command, said that that additional personnel had been deployed to maintain the highest levels of vigilance. "Given the current situation in Bangladesh, the BSF has heightened its alertness to ensure India's borders are even more secure. Additional personnel have been deployed, and the force remains on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, maintaining the highest level of vigilance. Every member performs their duty diligently, ready to handle any situation that arises. So far, there has not been a situation that the BSF could not manage. We always strive to carry out our responsibilities effectively and ensure that our duty is performed with utmost dedication," Lenge said. (ANI)

