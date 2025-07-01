Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): Amid the outcry over the alleged gangrape of a law student inside the campus of the South Calcutta Law College on June 25, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari pledged to "fight until the perpetrators are brought to book"

The senior BJP leader took to his social media after meeting the four-member fact-finding team set up by the BJP to investigate the "horrific" gangrape incident. The team arrived in Kolkata on Monday.

The members of the team include former Union Ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra, and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

They met senior police officials and assessed the ongoing investigation.

"Today, I had the privilege of meeting the Fact Finding Team constituted by the @BJP4India National President; @JPNadda Ji to investigate the horrific gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College. The team, comprising esteemed members; Satpal Singh Ji, Meenakshi Lekhi Ji, Biplab Kumar Deb Ji, and Shri Manan Kumar Mishra Ji, is committed to uncover the truth and ensuring justice for the victim."

He further vowed to continue fighting until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

"This meeting underscores our unwavering resolve to address the complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's inept governance. The safety of our daughters is non-negotiable, and we will continue to fight until the perpetrators are brought to book," he added in his post on Sunday evening after meeting the team.

Earlier, calling crimes against women in West Bengal a "pattern now," BJP leader Satpal Singh on Monday led a fact-finding team to South Kolkata.

"The kind of incidents taking place in West Bengal are not just incidents, it's a pattern now," Singh said, addressing a press conference after the team's visit. "Crimes against women in the state are increasing even after having a woman as the Chief Minister," the BJP leader added.

"We have not just come here to catalyse the investigation into the gangrape case that took place in South Calcutta Law College, but we have come here to give a message that every member of the BJP, every citizen of this country, stands with the women of West Bengal," Singh said. He also questioned how a person with four prior criminal cases could be admitted to a law college.

"There are so many cases of crimes against women where FIRs are also not being registered," he added.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi echoed these concerns, questioning the silence of the ruling Trinamool Congress on growing crimes against women. "The basic question is, why are crimes against women happening in a state which has a woman as a Chief Minister?... Is the current government planning on addressing and taking action against the growing cases of crimes against women, or not?" she said.

Mishra went further to allege: "The failures and the shortcomings of the government, the police, and the investigative agencies clearly indicate the involvement of the ruling party in all crimes," he said.

Mishra added, "The main accused has relations with the TMC, is a history-sheeter, and has been arrested four times previously."

Deb said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be "ashamed" that opposition leaders had to visit to demand justice.

"Can she face the fact that she is not being able to give protection to women?... A criminal was appointed to a law college. Why was he given this job despite his background?" Deb asked.

The alleged incident took place on June 25 inside South Calcutta Law College, located in the Kasba area of the city.

Earlier on Monday, Kolkata Police said that all three FIR-named accused were arrested within 12 hours of the crime. A fourth person was later arrested based on further evidence. (ANI)

