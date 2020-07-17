Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Goa government on Friday assured that the salaries of the staff of aided schools would be processed at the earliest.

The state government would also ensure that there will be a minimal delay and no inconvenience would be caused to the concerned.

Also Read | COVID-19 Testing Camp To Be Organised at JNU For Three Days: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

This comes after the circular issued by the Goa Directorate of Education stated that all the staff members of the GIA sections of the department, engaged in processing the salary, have been placed under home quarantine. It had hampered the work of the preparation of salary bills.

It is informed to all concerned that the salary disbursal for the current month is likely to be delayed, the circular had mentioned. (ANI)

Also Read | BJP Councillor Deepika Rani Beats Civic Body Employee With Slipper During Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan Board Meeting, Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)