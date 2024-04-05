Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Samajwadi Party conducted a press briefing on Friday to strengthen the party and put an end to the rumours on social media.

Samajwadi Party leader Atul Pradhan said, "All of us will together strengthen the party and put an end to the rumours being spread on social media. We will do whatever our party leadership demands us and move forward accordingly."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari claimed that the Samajwadi Party does not have any suitable leader to fight the Lok Sabha polls against BJP in Uttar Pradesh and therefore the candidates were returning their tickets.

Danish Azad Ansari said, "Whether it is SP or Congress party, the reality on the ground is different. When an SP Lok Sabha candidate goes on the ground after getting a ticket from the party, then he fathoms the real truth and what is that? The real truth is people have faith in the Modi government and they trust Modi's guarantee. Hence they (Opposition candidates) are returning their tickets."

He further said that the candidates are worried that not only they would have to face defeat but their security deposits would also be lost.

"In this fear, they are returning their tickets and SP is continuously changing its candidate. SP is confused and it does not have any leader to fight Lok Sabha polls," he added.

The Akhilesh-led party, earlier in the day, replaced Atul with Sunita, wife of former MLA Yogesh Verma, Sunita.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

With political dynamics shifting in the state, the BJP is spearheading a robust alliance, encompassing parties like the RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and Nishad Party, bolstering its position.

On the other hand, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav aligns with the opposition bloc, Mayawati embarks on the electoral journey solo.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26.

Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively. Polling in Meerut will take place on April 26, during the second phase. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

