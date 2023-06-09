Sitapur (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Friday inaugurated a two-day workers training camp in the temple town of Naimisharanya here, a development closely watched by political circles ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The selection of the camp venue has set in motion speculations of the Akhilesh Yadav led-party towing 'soft hindutva' in view of the general elections.

About 5,000 party workers will receive training from party stalwarts like Ram Gopal Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Naresh Uttam, Ram Achal Rajbhar and others during the two days.

Inaugurating the training camp, SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav termed it a crucial step for "destroying the demons", adding that "the BJP is no less than a demon".

Another senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav stressed that it is the saffron party which indulges in politics of appeasement as it has "double standards", but the Samajwadi Party (SP) is a "secular party".

He too highlighted the importance of the place and said the camp is being organised in a holy place of Namisharanya for 'annihilation of demons'.

Akhilesh Yadav will address the party workers on Saturday after which the training camp will be concluded.

Talking to media later, Shivpal said similar training camps will be organised in other parts of the state.

Asked if his party was inching towards soft hindutva, he said, "It is the BJP which indulges in politics of appeasement as it is a party with double standards. Ours is a secular party."

"Since we are having a camp in Naimisharanya, it is being said that SP is going for soft Hindutva. When we will have similar training camps in other districts of state in future, then the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will tag us as a minority appeasement party," he added.

Akhilesh's offering prayer at Hanuman temple near Rae Bareli before last year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was seen as his efforts to counter the rival BJP through soft hindutava. Deriving its support base traditionally among Yadavs and Muslims, the SP's soft hindutva strategy was seen as politically important.

Party circles believe that this camp is a strategic move to start the preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha elections and holding it here is an effort to send a strong signal of the party's future strategy.

UP sends a maximum 80 Lok Sabha members to the Parliament.

The Samajwadi Party is also holding a training camp on booth management and other important aspects for its cadre ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

"From booth management to management of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, serious discussions will take place during this programme. Akhilesh Yadav will address the trainees," party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary had said.

The first training camp was held in Lakhimpur Kheri on June 5 followed by the second in Sitapur.

The two districts are known for their Hindu religious sites –- Devkali and Naimisharanya Dham.

