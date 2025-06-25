Samba/Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI) A 47-year-old Village Defence Guard (VDG) allegedly shoot himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, officials said.

Omkar Nath used his own muzzle loading gun to end his life inside his house at Nichla village in Ghagwal district, the officials said.

They said Nath's family rushed to his room on hearing the gunshot and found him dead.

The motive behind his extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that police have started inquest proceedings in the matter.

