Prayagraj, Apr 28 (PTI) In a dispute relating to Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, the Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing till May 5 after the Archeological Survey of India sought more time to file its response in the matter.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal further granted 48 hours to file a reply to the ASI's affidavit and another week's time to the Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid management committee to file its rejoinder.

The matter is being heard on a revision petition filed by the committee challenging a Sambhal trial court order that appointed an advocate commissioner to survey the mosque.

The high court previously stayed the trial court proceedings in the case till February 25, 2025.

Hari Shanker Jain and seven others have filed a suit, claiming the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque was built after demolishing a temple in Sambhal.

In the suit, eight plaintiffs demanded a right to access the mosque.

The present civil revision in the high court was filed after a Supreme Court order challenged the entire proceedings and maintainability of the suit before a Sambhal trial court.

