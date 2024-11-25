Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Sambhal Police conducted a flag march on Monday in areas affected by stone-pelting during a mosque survey on Sunday.

Following the incident, the district administration imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders, social organisations, and public representatives into Sambhal without prior authorisation.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife over Suspicion of Illicit Relationship in Okhla.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, accused of inciting violence during the mosque survey, denied the allegations. Barq stated that the charges against him were baseless, asserting that he was in Bengaluru attending a meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board at the time of the violence.

Speaking to ANI, Barq said, "The actions carried out by the police administration in Sambhal have shaken humanity and tarnished the state's image. I was not even present in the state. This is a conspiracy by the police administration. They have murdered five innocent people, injured many, and filed false charges. A murder case should be registered against the officers responsible, and they should be arrested."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Opens ICA Global Cooperative Meet, Launches UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025 (Watch Video).

Moradabad Police Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed that an investigation is underway and assured that the situation in Sambhal is now under control.

"The situation in Sambhal is peaceful. FIRs have been registered, including one against Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and the son of a local MLA for instigating violence. Four people have died, and the injured are receiving treatment. Strict action will be taken, and if necessary, the NSA will also be imposed," the commissioner said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak clarified that the mosque survey was conducted under court orders and assured a fair investigation into the violence.

"The incident is very unfortunate. A fair investigation will be carried out," Deputy CM Pathak said.

The violence in Sambhal has resulted in four deaths and several injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)