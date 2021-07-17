New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has appealed to all Opposition Members of Parliament to raise farmers' demands in Parliament and not stage a walk out.

A release by the SKM today said, "SKM issues voters' whip to all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members to raise farmers' demands in both houses of Parliament and not walk out."

More and more contingents from far away states like Tamil Nadu will start arriving at borders to take part in Parliament protest March from 22nd July, informed SKM and added that All India Contingent of farmer leaders of All India Kisan Mahasabha will also arrive and is likely to hold marches at Border Camps of farmers.

Congress General Secretary and in-charge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met farmer leaders in Lucknow and according to sources discussed with them the three farm laws passed in the last monsoon session of Parliament, among other issues.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

Parliament will resume on July 19 with Covid-19 protocol in place for members of both Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to be held between July 19 and August 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)