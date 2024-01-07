New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj will participate in the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday to discuss seat sharing, party sources said.

According to party sources, the INDIA bloc will meet in Delhi on Monday to discuss seat sharing.

"Pathak, Atishi and Bharadwaj will attend the meeting on behalf of AAP," the source said.

The AAP and Congress have to work out a seat-sharing formula in Delhi and Punjab where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power.

In Punjab, the state units of both AAP and Congress are confident of their victory and do not wish to hold any arrangement.

AAP sources had earlier ruled out the possibility of an alliance with Congress in Punjab.

After extensive internal consultations, the Congress has begun seat-sharing talks in some states with like-minded parties of the INDIA bloc for Lok Sabha elections.

Formal negotiations for seat-sharing with Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab and Delhi will begin on Monday, sources said.

The seat-sharing talks with other parties come after the 28-party opposition INDIA grouping decided to unitedly take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

