Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Amid a tug-of-war between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) over seat sharing in Maharashtra ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, MP Sanjay Raut clarified his earlier remarks that the grand old party will have to start from zero.

After the statement stirred political discussions, MP Raut said, "I had said that Congress will have to start from zero, I did not say that Congress is zero."

Raut highlighted the political landscape in Maharashtra, noting Congress's absence in the state's parliamentary representation.

He expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, predicting around 40 seats in the upcoming elections.

"Congress does not have a single MP in Maharashtra. We had 18 MPs but some left and we've 6 MPs now. Our alliance is there with Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi will win around 40 seats.," Raut said.

Further, launching a fresh attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut alleged, "BJP needs EVMs to win, they cannot win alone. Their alliance is with EVM."

Earlier this week, speaking after the INDI bloc meeting over seat-sharing, Raut asserted that there will be no change in the seat-sharing ratio in the state while adding that the Congress is an important ally.

"During our (INDIA alliance) meeting, we decided that discussions will be done later on the seats that we have won. Congress did not win a seat in Maharashtra so they have to start from zero (seats) but Congress is an important ally for us in MVA. We will work together," he added.

Commenting on the invitation for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Raut accused the BJP of 'politicising' Lord Ram in the name of the event.

Taking a jibe at the party regarding the ceremony, Raut said, "Now, the only thing left is that the BJP will announce that Lord Ram will be their candidate for the elections. So much politics is being done in the name of Lord Ram."

The consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. (ANI)

