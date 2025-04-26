Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused the government of loopholes in security and safety over the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

"There were loopholes in security and safety. It is a tragic incident. In the all-party meeting, AAP has demanded that the PM should destroy the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack," the AAP MP told ANI.

Also Read | West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Case: Mamata Banerjee Announces Compensation for Non-Teaching Staff Losing Jobs.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government in any action against perpetrators of the terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

Also Read | Mumbai-Bound Private Flight Suffers 'Tyre Burst', None Injured, Say Officials.

A number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has announced a series of measures, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, in a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party had pointed to "security lapse" in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, at the all-party meeting convened by the government, and also conveyed its full support over any action taken against the perpetrators.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have attended the all-party meeting as he would have directly heard viewpoints of opposition members.

"How did the security lapse happen despite three-tier security? Lot of innocents have been killed. In the three days before the terror incident, almost 1000 tourists went there. Rahul Gandhi asked if so many people were there, then the police should have been there. It is a security lapse...The government said the focus of the meeting was on how to make the system efficient so that such incidents are not repeated," Kharge said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)