Chennai, April 26: A Mumbai-bound private carrier suffered a delay of about two hours on Saturday following a "tyre burst," when it was preparing for take-off, officials at the airport here said. One tyre of the flight "burst" when it was on the runway, preparing for take-off around 4.40 pm. The flight with 156 passengers subsequently returned following this and all persons onboard were safe, they said. Flight Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport: Saudia Airlines Aircraft SV758 Makes Emergency Landing at IGI Airport Due to Suspected Flat Tyre.

The tyre was replaced and the flight later proceeded for its onward journey following a delay of about two hours, officials added.

