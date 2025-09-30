Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 30 (ANI): SAPTI (Stone Artisan Park Training Institute), established by the Industries and Mining Department and the Office of Commissioner of Geology and Mining, Government of Gujarat, Gandhinagar, harness the potential of the state's stone industry and carry forward its valuable heritage of stone art and architecture, according to release of the State government.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', the aim of SAPTI is to optimise the potential of Gujarat's stone industry and build on its rich heritage of stone art and architecture. The State has set up two artisan parks - one in Ambaji (Banaskatha District) and the other in Dhrangadhra. SAPTI-Ambaji in North Gujarat focuses on marble, while SAPTI-Dhrangadhra (Surendranagar district) in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat focuses on sandstone.

The Stone Artisan Park Training Institute (SAPTI) has enrolled a total of 945 candidates across both its centres between 2022 and 2025. As of 30th August 2025, a total of 307 candidates have successfully graduated from the Ambaji centre. Similarly, at the Dhrangadhra centre, 331 candidates have successfully passed out.

Kuldipsinh Pravinsinh Rathod, a young student from Ambaji, enrolled in the Stone Craft & Design course at SAPTI Ambaji after completing his 10th standard. Coming from a humble background, with his parents and two brothers, his family managed on a monthly income of just ₹22,000. Despite these challenges, Kuldipsinh held a clear dream of building a better future.

At the beginning of the training, he found it difficult to adapt to advanced design methods and stone-carving techniques. But through continuous practice, guidance from expert faculty at SAPTI, and strong willpower, he improved his craft.

Through this journey, Kuldipsinh not only became an expert stone artisan and skilled lathe machine operator, but also gained the confidence to start his own stone-selling business. Today, he individually earns around ₹25,000 per month, bringing financial stability and pride to his family. Looking ahead, Kuldipsinh dreams of expanding his business into a stone craft studio, blending creativity, traditional artistry, and modern design. He believes: "Hard work and dedication can turn even the toughest challenges into opportunities." Recently, Ekta Shilpa, the seventh symposium organised by SAPTI was held from 20 July to 8 August 2024 at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya. Twenty-four sculptors from across India created marble sculptures from various kinds of stone, assisted by 48 carvers and a blacksmith.

The Sculptures, centred on themes of Unity, Nature, and Water, highlighted both traditional and contemporary stone art. PM Modi dedicated 16 of the sculptures carved during the Ekta Shilpa Symposium to the public. This symposium not only reinforced SAPTI's position as a centre of stone sculpture but also generated greater awareness and appreciation of India's stone artistry. SAPTI aims to preserve and strengthen the country's stone craft traditions by promoting skill development, fostering education, encouraging innovation, and entrepreneurship. This initiative will play a key role in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for North Gujarat (Mehsana) is scheduled on 9- 10 October. On the 1st day of this event, a workshop by the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department will also be included. (ANI)

