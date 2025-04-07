New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Cochin Shipyard and unveiled advanced machinery to enhance the country's shipbuilding capacity.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "The launch of Industry 4.0-ready facilities and the Green Tug Transition Programme marks a transformative leap in India's shipbuilding and green maritime journey. Under PM Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, these initiatives reinforce our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness in the maritime sector. The indigenous development of hybrid and electric propulsion tugs is not just a technological advancement, but a symbol of India's growing capability to lead the global green maritime movement."

The Union Minister inaugurated the ProArc CNC Plasma Cum Oxy Fuel Plate Cutting Machine, an advanced, Industry 4.0-ready facility that will significantly enhance CSL's shipbuilding capabilities. Fully IoT-enabled, the system allows real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and increased production efficiency, directly aligning with the objectives of the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP) 2.0.

He also presided over the steel-cutting ceremony for two Green Tugs being developed under the Ministry's flagship sustainability initiative, the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP).

Speaking during the visit, the Union Minister said, "Cochin Shipyard Limited stands as the Pride of India, a testament to our indigenous shipbuilding excellence and self-reliance. From building the iconic INS Vikrant to delivering over 175 vessels and completing more than 2,500 ship repair projects. Under Narendra Modi's leadership, India's maritime sector is scaling new heights -- through world-class infrastructure, national expansion, and institutions like METI that are shaping the skilled maritime workforce of tomorrow."

CSL is the first Indian company to construct these hybrid and electric propulsion tugs, with 16 vessels planned across major ports in India. The project is being executed in collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd., the Indian Register of Shipping, and other global experts, marking a major step in India's green maritime transition.

Sonowal also reviewed the progress of the construction of India's largest Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger (12,000 cu.m), which CSL is building for the Dredging Corporation of India in partnership with IHC Holland. The dredger is a strategic national asset that will reduce dependency on foreign services while enhancing coastal access and maritime infrastructure in line with the Maritime Amritkaal Vision, 2047.

Highlighting the immense importance of human resources in the maritime sector, the Union Minister said, "With investments in AI, deep-tech, and renewables, these startups are fuelling job creation and maritime innovation. CSL's strong focus on skilling--through partnerships with Maersk and initiatives like ASAP Kerala--is building a future-ready workforce and strengthening India's global leadership in shipbuilding and marine excellence."

The Union Minister's visit comes at a pivotal time, first after the Union Budget of 2025-26 with its transformational scope of the budget, including the Rs25,000 crores Maritime Development Fund (MDF) expected to mobilise Rs1.5 lakh crore in maritime investments by 2030. Other budget initiatives, such as the revamped SBFAP 2.0, infrastructure status for large ships, and targeted support for shipbuilding clusters, are poised to revolutionise the sector.

Sonowal highlighted the importance of new policies like the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, and the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, among others, aimed at simplifying maritime regulations, promoting Indian-flagged vessels, ensuring environmental sustainability, and enhancing seafarer welfare. With a 46% increase in the Ministry's budget allocation and a 143% surge in R&D funding.

The visit concluded with a renewed call to accelerate India's maritime journey--driven by bold ambition, anchored in Atmanirbhar Bharat, guided by Maritime India Vision 2030, and propelled by the transformative spirit of Maritime Amritkaal. (ANI)

