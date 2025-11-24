Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that a series of programmes was organised across the country to remember the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's work for the country's unity and protection of its sovereignty.

CM Saha said this after flagging off the observance of the Sardar@150 Unity March in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Circuit House, Agartala.

He said that on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, many programmes were organised in every state to remember him, his work for the nation, and his tireless efforts to protect its sovereignty.

"He also worked to bring all the princely states together. From 1947 to 1949, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel worked for the unity of the country, and to remember him and his contribution, a series of programmes have been organised. Debate competitions were also organised at school and college levels," said Saha.

Saha further informed that he will leave for Gujarat tomorrow to attend the Padayatra there.

"All the Chief Ministers have been asked to attend the Padayatra, and discussions will be held at various stoppages. Many youths are still unaware of him and youths must be aware of his contribution. Conspiracies are underway to damage the unity of our country, and we are keeping a close eye on them," he said.

He further added that the state government has given over 20,000 jobs in Tripura, and in the coming days more job opportunities will be offered, and this will continue.

During the event Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, In-charge Sabhadhipati of Paschim Tripura Zila Parishad Biswajit Shil, Padma Shri Dipa Karmakar, ICA Secretary PK Chakraborty, West District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, SP Namit Pathak and ICA Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya were present. (ANI)

