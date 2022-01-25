Agartala, Jan 24 (PTI) Leader of Opposition and senior CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their speech on the 50th statehood day of Tripura in which they praised the rule of the erstwhile kings.

Sarkar said the prime minister had in his speech not only highlighted the regime of the Manikya rulers in the state but also undermined the role of democratic movements in Tripura.

“The prime minister insulted the democratic movement of the people by being silent on the subject of democratic movements in Tripura. History always speaks the truth, which cannot be always hid. Truth must prevail,” he told reporters at the CPI-M state committee office here.

Sarkar alleged that BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018 by giving false assurances in its vision document that unemployment problems would be solved and the state would be developed beyond expectation. "But, in fact, it is reeling under crisis in every sector".

He criticized Shah for unveiling a document 'Lakshya Tripura' which is the state government's ambitious development plan for the next 25 years.

“Before 2018 the BJP published its poll pledges in the name of vision document, but did not fulfill its promises in the last 46 months of the party's reign. Now, it is showing another false dream for the next 25 years. It is nothing but a jumla. Who asked BJP to prepare another false development plan when it will perhaps not be in power in the next election,” he said.

Sarkar said there is a long history of people's movement for achieving a democratically elected government by ending monarchical rule. The last ruler of the pricely state of Tripura, Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur had tried to finish democratic movements.

During his speech on Tripura statehood day on January 21, Modi had said the BJP-led government at the Centre is focusing on development on connectivity, infrastructure and technology sectors and the north eastern state is fast becoming a trade corridor and business hub of the region.

Sarkar claimed that the first planned development in the state had actually started when the Left Front government came to power in Tripura, focused on developing the agricultural sector, enhanced connectivity and contained the three decade-old insurgency problem in the state.

"But neither the prime minister nor the union home minister had highlighted any role of the Left Front government".

He also alleged that the voice of opposition was silenced in Tripura ever since the BJP came to power in 2018 and many activists of the CPI-M were murdered, injured and their houses set ablaze.

“All the elections that took place were rigged and police and the administration were kept inactive”, the CPI-M Politburo member alleged.

