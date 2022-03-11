Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): A Sarpanch was shot at and injured in the Audora area in Kulgam district, following which he succumbed to his injuries, said the J-K police on Friday.

The site is currently being cordoned off by the security forces and efforts are underway to nab the terrorists, said the police.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Assistant Town Planning Supervisor at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the police, the terrorists have not been identified so far.

This comes two days after a Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

Also Read | Congress' G-23 Leaders Seeks Speedy Election of New Congress President, Summoning of AICC Session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)