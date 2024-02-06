Patna, Feb 6 (PTI) Bihar minister Santosh Suman on Tuesday expressed "full satisfaction" with his assignment in the state's new NDA government, brushing aside notes of discord struck by his father Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former chief minister and founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha.

Suman, who took charge of the departments of SC and ST Welfare and Information Technology, responded to queries about Manjhi blowing hot and cold about HAM getting only one cabinet berth and not more fancied portfolios.

Also Read | Mufti Salman Azhari Hate Speech Case: Islamic Preacher Faces Legal Heat; Second FIR Lodged in Gujarat's Kutch.

"I feel full satisfaction. You should ask him (Manjhi) about his personal opinion,” said Suman, who is also national president of the four-MLA-strong HAM.

Manjhi claims to have received the offer of the chief minister's post in case he switched over to the ‘Mahagathbandhan' helmed by the RJD. He has likened his demand for more cabinet berths and better portfolios in the NDA government to "member of a family asking for the third roti in case two do not satiate the hunger".

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Slashes Friend's Throat With Broken Glass Bottle in Vasant Vihar Over Rs 1,500 Debt.

Suman frowned upon his father's boast of CM's post offer, saying, "This is nonsense", and added, "I believe he only wants better opportunity for the party to serve the people. We have got the opportunity and for that I sincerely thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".

Suman had given up his ministerial berth less than a year ago when Manjhi, faced with pressure from Kumar to merge HAM with JD(U), parted ways, quit the ‘Mahagathbandhan' and joined the NDA.

Speculations are rife that Kumar's return to the NDA would be resented by partners like Manjhi and RLJD president Upendra Kushwaha, both of whom had joined the BJP-led coalition after their relations soured with the chief minister.

However, Suman belied such misgivings, saying, "I am excited to have the information technology department. The state is making efforts to evolve into an IT hub. That I will be a part of this process is a matter of pride.”

He also asserted that HAM will be "firmly by the NDA's side" in the upcoming biennial polls to six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, and expressed confidence that the new government formed barely a week ago will win the trust vote scheduled on February 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)