Shimla, Jun 23 (PTI) Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996 batch IPS officer of Himachal cadre, has been given additional charge of the post of Director General of Police (DGP).

Trivedi is presently holding the post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vigilance and anti-corruption bureau.

The post of DGP was lying vacant after DGP Sanjay Kundu went on a month-long leave last week.

The first IPS women officer from Himachal, Trivedi was awarded the President's Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service in January this year.

She also holds the distinction of being the first IPS women officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Border Security Force (BSF) and is known for raising her voice for issues related to women in uniform.

Trivedi hails from Bilaspur in Himachal.

She is an alumna of St Bede's College, Shimla. During her distinguished career, she was also the first woman Superintendent of Police in the state.

