Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Police said that the accused, Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, who allegedly killed Saurabh Rajput and sealed his body parts in a drum filled with cement, are facing drug withdrawal system and are being treated through de-addiction centres and counselling in jail.

Muskan and Sahil allegedly killed her husband Saurabh Rajput, dismembered his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar.

It was found in the investigation that both of the accused were drug addicts.

"It was found that they are drug addicts...There were withdrawals symptoms, they couldn't have accused to drugs in jail. They are being given medicines for withdrawal symptoms. They are being treated through de-addiction centres and counselling is being given to them; they are also being sent for Yoga and meditation," Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma told ANI.

Jail Superintendent Sharma said that both were lodged in separate barracks and there's no contact between them inside the jail.

"They were told that as per the system in jail, there is no contact between barracks for men and barracks for women; that they both are separate barracks. So, they were lodged separately" Sharma said.

Sharma said that Muskan Rastogi's told him that her family has refused to fight her case. He added that a government defence counsel would fight her case.

"Yesterday, Muskan wanted to meet me, I called her. She said that her family is upset and won't fight her case. So, she is provided with a government Defense Counsel. We are sending a plea to the court because it is the right of the inmate," the jail superintendent said.

The parents of accused Mukan Rastogi have demanded death penalty for their daughter and the other accused.

Speaking to ANI, the accused's father said, "My daughter (Muskan) killed her husband (Saurabh)... She is not fit for society and is dangerous to everyone. I would advise others not to take such steps... She should be hanged till death, and if possible, it should be live..."

The accused's mother seemed deeply distraught over the incident and said, "Saurabh was a good man... We demand justice, and we want her (Muskan) to be hanged till death." (ANI)

