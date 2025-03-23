New York, March 23: An abrupt halt in US federal funding has plunged thousands of foreign scholars into financial turmoil, jeopardising their education and cultural exchange initiatives. Popular scholarships, including Fulbright, Gilman, and Critical Language, have been affected, leaving students without their anticipated stipends and stranded overseas.

The funding freeze is part of a broader federal reevaluation of government spending, impacting research, academic progress, and overall stability for many international scholars. "The unexpected funding freeze has created significant financial challenges, but there are pathways for scholars to navigate this situation," said Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director of Career Mosaic. She suggested exploring non-governmental grants and industry-funded fellowships as potential alternatives. Badar Khan Suri Detained in US: Federal Judge Blocks Indian Academic’s Deportation After His Student Visa Revoked.

The lack of clear communication from federal officials has exacerbated the situation, leaving scholars in an information void. Many are resorting to personal savings or seeking temporary assistance from host institutions, but rising living costs make sustainability a pressing concern. The uncertainty surrounding funding not only affects individual scholars but also poses challenges for host institutions that rely on foreign scholars for research and teaching.

As institutions grapple with filling unexpected gaps, some have initiated relief funds, but the long-term viability of these collaborations remains uncertain. Critics argue that cutting funding for educational programs undermines their purpose of promoting international understanding and academic diplomacy. Germany Updates US Travel Advice After Citizens Detained.

The freeze on scholarships like Fulbright has left thousands of Indian students in limbo, stripping them of life-changing opportunities. If the funding remains frozen or cut permanently, the long-standing tradition of US academic exchange may face severe impairment, leaving scholars feeling abandoned in their pursuit of cross-cultural understanding.

