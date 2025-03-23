Meerut, March 23: The accused in the Saurabh Rajput murder case, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, are struggling with severe drug addiction inside Meerut District Jail. Both 27-year-olds are suffering from intense withdrawal symptoms, refusing food, and displaying desperation for narcotics. According to official sources, Sahil showed extreme restlessness without marijuana, while Muskan demanded morphine injections.

As their condition deteriorates, jail authorities have housed them in separate barracks for men and women while keeping a close watch on their health. A jail official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described their addiction as severe and stated that extra precautions have been implemented to ensure their safety and prevent any harm to themselves or others. Saurabh Rajput Murder: Accused Sahil Shukla, Muskan Rastogi Sent to De-Addiction Centre; Muskan Seeks Government Lawyer As Family Refuses To Fight Her Case.

Severe Withdrawal Symptoms in Jail

Following their arrest, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla were remanded to judicial custody. On her first night in Meerut District Jail, Muskan’s condition deteriorated rapidly. Doctors diagnosed her with severe drug addiction and immediately began urgent treatment. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Chopped Ex-Merchant Navy’s Minor Daughter Knew ‘Papa Is in Drum’.

Meanwhile, Sahil caused a commotion inside the jail, demanding access to drugs. He exhibited extreme restlessness without marijuana, while Muskan insisted on receiving morphine injections, according to official sources on Saturday.

Accused Sent to De-Addiction Centre

Officials confirmed that Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla were regular users of injectable drugs, leading to severe withdrawal symptoms in jail. Both have been sent to the prison’s de-addiction centre for treatment, where the medical team is closely monitoring their condition.

Sources revealed that the duo has been aggressively demanding narcotics and refusing food—common signs of withdrawal. Authorities estimate that it may take at least ten days for them to regain some stability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).