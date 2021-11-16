Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) First Lady Savita Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated 'Chandigarh bird park' here, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Road Accident: Policeman Dead, 5 injured After A Security Escort Vehicle Fell into Gorge on Mughal Road.

The Department of Forest and Wildlife of the Chandigarh Union Territory has developed the bird park at Nagar Van behind Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh for creating awareness among the general public towards bird conservation, it said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Urges Centre to Prioritise Booster Dose to Healthcare Workers.

These aviaries have been created for the exotic birds which are commonly bred in India.

The main attractions of this bird park are African love birds, budgerigars, white swan, black swan, wood duck, yellow golden pheasant, green wing macaw, sun conures, finches and melanistic pheasant, said the statement.

Savita Kovind visited the park and appreciated the efforts made by the Forest Department.

She said the park will help in drawing the attention of amateur bird watchers, environmentalists and ornithologists to this planned urban city where visitors can enjoy nature amidst the winged friends.

The department has planned the enclosure in such a way that the birds, apart from having a free flight, ability to nest in the natural habitat, will stay at the aviary and visitors will be able to walk past them, said the statement.

The park's lush green spaces are covered by terrestrial plants, ferns, shrubs, bushes, aquatic plants, trees and creepers to provide every bird with an environment that is perfectly suited to its unique needs.

Herbs, shrubs and trees have been planted to suit the birds' natural habitat, it said.

Chief Conservator Debendra Dalai said the department has established the park over an area of 6.5 acres and it has been developed with ample space for each and every bird with 58-feet flying height for terrestrial and aquatic birds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)