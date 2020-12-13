Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will observe the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule on January 3 every year as 'SavitriUtsav'.

A notification to this effect was issued by the state Women and Child Development Department on Saturday.

"Various programmes creating awareness about the works of Savitribai Phulewill be held in different parts of the state during the event," state Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said.

Savitribai Phule, born on January 3, 1831, along with her husband Jyotirao Phule played an important role in women's empowerment, especially in the field of education.

She worked to abolish discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender.

Savitribai Phule died in 1897.

