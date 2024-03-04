New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said SBI's move to seek an extension on disclosing information related to electoral bonds raises "suspicious apprehensions".

The CPI(M) leader made the remark after the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking an extension till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

Yechury called the move a "travesty of justice".

He said in a post on X, "This would be a travesty of justice. Is SBI seeking extension till after the general elections to protect Modi and the BJP from exposure of the 'quid pro quo' that the Hon'ble Supreme Court apprehended?"

"In this digital age, all this information is a mouse-click away. Seeking extension raises suspicious apprehensions," he said.

In an application filed before the top court, the SBI contended that retrieval of information from "each silo" and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise.

The plea submitted that due to stringent measures undertaken to ensure that the identity of the donors was kept anonymous, "decoding' the electoral bonds and matching donors to the donations made would be a complex process.

