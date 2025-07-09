New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the bail plea of Gujarat-based journalist Mahesh Langa in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged financial fraud.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi said the matter would be listed after the summer break.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman, Boyfriend Brutally Kill Her Former Live-In Partner After Repeated Harassment Post Breakup in Kalaburagi; 3 Arrested.

A lawyer informed the bench that Langa, a correspondent with an English daily, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Langa, the counsel said, was booked in about six cases in which he secured bail but was languishing in custody only in a money laundering case.

Also Read | Air India Flight Crash: Initial Report on Ahmedabad Plane Crash To Be Made Public This Week, AAIB Tells Parliamentary Panel.

On February 25, the ED said it arrested Langa in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged financial fraud.

The money laundering case against Langa stems from two FIRs filed by Ahmedabad Police on charges of fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of lakhs of rupees to certain people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)