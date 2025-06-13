New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao (KSR), who was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police over allegedly defamatory remarks made by a panellist during a live TV show he was moderating.

The top court noted that Rao himself has not made any such defamatory statements, and his journalistic participation in a live TV show deserves to be protected.

During a live news show on Sakshi TV, a panellist allegedly made offensive remarks about Amaravati, calling it a "capital of prostitutes" and claiming "only AIDS patients live there." A complaint was lodged, stating the comments were derogatory and hurt the sentiments of women. It was also alleged that Rao, being the show moderator, did not intervene and was seen laughing instead.

During the hearing today, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Rao, argued that his client had no involvement in the panellist's comments. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the State, on the other hand, contended that Rao was complicit, pointing out that he was seen laughing during the remarks.

The Court, however, was of the view that usually, when such outrageous statements are made, it prompts laughter. It also stated that the freedom of speech of the journalist needs to be protected.

Notably, the Court also directed the journalist not to involve himself or allow others (with regard to news shows) to participate in such defamatory content. (ANI)

