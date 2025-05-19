New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Bar Council of India on a plea against fee charged for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE).

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued the notice to the BCI on a plea filed by advocate Sanyam Gandhi.

The apex court noted Gandhi was previously asked by the court to first approach the BCI before coming to the court.

The plea challenged BCI's fee structure for AIBE and contended BCI charged Rs 3,500 in addition to other incidental charges from General/OBC candidates and Rs 2,500 in addition to other incidental charges from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The plea sought a prohibition against BCI collecting such amounts in future and refund of amounts already collected as part of application process for the All India Bar Exam 2025 (AIBE-XIX).

