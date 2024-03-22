New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam: Medical University Professor Doctor Loses Rs 40 Lakh After Being 'Digitally Arrested'.

The CJI asked Singhvi to mention his plea before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Singhvi then rushed to Justice Khanna's court and mentioned the matter.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Karate Trainer Lured For Drinks by Woman He Sexually Harassed, Beaten Up and Strangled to Death by Her Husband and His Friends.

Justice Khanna said Kejriwal's plea would be heard by a three-judge bench which will assemble in a while.

Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court late Thursday after the ED arrested him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)