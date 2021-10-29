New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday declined a plea against the Karnataka government's decision to restrict entry from Kerala at borders of Kasaragod and Mangalore only to those having a negative RT-PCR report.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai dismissed the plea filed by AKM Ashraf, a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, saying there was no violation of the fundamental rights of persons.

Ashraf has challenged in the top court the Kerala High Court's refusal to entertain his petition against Karnataka's decision to restrict the entry of people from Kerala unless they possess a negative RT-PCR test certificate.

The apex court refused to entertain Ashraf's petition observing that COVID-19 has not yet ended and the conditions imposed are not unreasonable and issued in the larger public interest.

"The rights of movement of intermediaries from State of Kerala to the State of Karnataka is not restricted. There is no violation of the fundamental rights of persons in Kasargod district to travel to Mangalore or other parts of Karnataka," the top court stated in its order.

"Circulars issued by the State of Karnataka cannot be interfered with in the larger public interest. The special leave petition is dismissed," it added further.

The Bench granted liberty to Ashraf to make a representation to the Karnataka government on the issue. (ANI)

